Today is Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, The Champaign Daily News and Champaign Daily Gazette announced their merger on the front page of the new Champaign News-Gazette. “We come to you this morning, not as a new paper, but as the joining of the two forces which have served you in the past. It is our purpose to do our part. The new order of things should be mutually beneficial. We shall exert all our energies to make it so. We believe that the reading public will meet us in the same spirit.”
In 1969, Champaign, Urbana and University of Illinois police sealed off a section of University Avenue after receiving reports that a group of blacks was seen throwing missiles at cars outside the Monarch Tavern at University Avenue and Fifth Street.
In 2004, a majority of the Urbana City Council did not like the idea of someone joining the council who has lived in Urbana for 28 years yet has never voted in a municipal election. The council unanimously approved one of Mayor Tod Satterthwaite’s two appointments, Dennis Roberts, Ward 5, to fill one of two vacant seats on the council. But Danielle Chynoweth, Esther Patt and Ruth Wyman voted against the mayor’s Ward 7 appointment, Lynne Barnes, after examining her voting record.