Today is Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Champaign stores would be allowed to remain open until 6:30 p.m. because of fuel-conservation restrictions caused by the nationwide coal strike. In Urbana, stores had to shut off the heat at 6:30 but could stay open as long as the accumulated heat keeps the temperature at a reasonable level, Mayor Smith announced.
In 1969, the lights were to go on at 7 p.m. at Urbana’s Candlestick Lane. It was the ninth year that Candlestick Lane has existed, said organizing committee Chairman Jack May.
In 2004, three downtown Champaign buildings on or adjacent to North Walnut Street would be adding second-floor apartments the next year, with $272,000 in city grants helping make the renovation projects possible. The city announced its three Redevelopment Incentive Program grant awards for fiscal 2005. The program provides up to $100,000 for permanent improvements to buildings in the downtown and east side areas.