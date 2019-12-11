Today is Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the strike of 400,000 coal miners ended when the general committee of the United Mine Workers agreed to accept the plan offered by President Woodrow Wilson. The plan provided an immediate 14 percent wage increase for miners.
In 1969, members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers rejected the Magnaovox Company’s latest contract offer. It called for a 14-cent across-the-board wage increase that year for workers at the Urbana plant.
In 2004, Wilco, one of the most influential rock bands of the last decade, was set to return Feb. 8 to the University of Illinois Foellinger Auditorium. Tickets were $24 for UI students and $26.50 for the public.