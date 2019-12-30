Today is Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, New Year’s Day was to be only a half-holiday in Champaign. According to the schedule of the Chamber of commerce members, all business houses were to close at noon and stay closed for the rest of the day. This included grocery, clothing, general merchandise and anyone else who carried membership in the Chamber of Commerce.
In 1969, demolition of two old buildings at Race and Elm streets in Urbana had begun, signaling the beginning of a revitalized downtown. The buildings were owned by the Broadway Development Corp., a group of downtown Urbana businessmen.
In 2004, the number of confirmed cases of whooping cough was still climbing in Vermilion County, and health officials believed it would continue to rise as more people were tested. Sherrie Shoemaker, communicable disease coordinator for the Vermilion County Health Department, said she was almost certain that the number of cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, would rise above the seven confirmed thus far.