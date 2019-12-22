Today is Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, burglars entered the LeSeure Bros. cigar store, 614 E. Green St., Champaign, and took some 3,000 cigars, a large quantity of cigarettes, candy and other merchandise. They entered through a rear window.
In 1969, Bruce Nesbitt, a Champaign Police Department patrolman since 1965, has announced his resignation. Nesbitt was the only black officer in Champaign.
In 2004, Danville is a step closer to demolishing a large eyesore downtown. The Danville City Council approved purchasing a Vermilion County sheriff’s Certificate of Sale for the vacant, dilapidated apartment building at 210-212 W. North St. for $100, plus additional costs of the sale not to exceed $2,000. Once the city obtains the deed, it will proceed with demolishing the building. The brick structure was built in 1900 or 1901, originally two stories, with a third floor added in the 1920s. It had been owned by Darrin Hightower, but Old National Bank foreclosed on the property. City officials say the building is too far gone to be rehabilitated.