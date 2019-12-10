Today is Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, an announcement was made the day before by all Chicago daily newspapers that there would be a voluntary 10 percent curtailment in the size of the publications. The action was taken to meet the emergency in the existing shortage of white paper and to contribute substantially toward the saving of coal.
In 1969, funds totaling more than $3.5 million were released for construction of Phase 1 of the Parkland College campus in northwest Champaign, Parkland President William Staerkel said.
In 2004, Urbana’s Provena Covenant Medical Center was hoping to win back its tax-exempt status in an appeal hearing that could set a precedent for hospitals throughout Illinois and perhaps the nation. The Illinois Department of Revenue ruled that February that Provena Covenant Medical Center was not a tax-exempt charitable organization, meaning the hospital owed $1.1 million in local property-tax bills from 2002 and another $1.3 million from 2003.