Today is Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, in cooperation with the state fire marshal’s office to reduce the Christmas tree hazard in Champaign homes, Fire Chief John Ely advised all people to use electric lighting on the trees instead of candles. For those who must use candles, the following advice was given: Be sure the tree sets firmly in an adequate base, so it will not tip; place it a safe distance from curtains and other furnishings; don’t leave a lighted tree unattended; don’t let children touch a lighted tree; don’t put cotton resembling snow under the tree.
In 1969, the Urbana Golf and Country Club, without a home for the previous 20 months after a May 1968 fire, was to hold its Christmas Ball in its newly rebuilt home that night.
In 2004, a Champaign couple was donating $400,000 toward the campaign to restore the Champaign County Courthouse clock and bell tower to its original height and look. Jack and Marjorie Richmond of Champaign were making the donation, which was to be announced late that morning at the courthouse.