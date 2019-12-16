Today is Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, all of Champaign’s stores resumed normal business hours on Monday. “If nothing unforeseen occurs,” said Mayor Tucker, “we shall have plenty of coal from now on. We have been promised plenty and I judge there will be a steady stream, probably not more than we need but plenty to relieve the situation and give everyone all the coal they need.”
In 1969, the Urbana city Council voted to deny a request for a conditional use permit to operate a drive-in theater on U.S. 45. Several neighboring residents objected to the theater.
In 2004, the Illinois Health Facilities Planning Board on Wednesday approved Provena United Samaritans Medical Center’s request to close the Sager Campus in Danville. Provena officials said that closing the facility at 600 Sager St. will allow the organization to consolidate its resources at the Logan Campus at 812 N. Logan Ave.