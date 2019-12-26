Today is Thursday, Dec. 16, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, members of the Champaign and Urbana police departments were inclined to hark back to days when the two towns were not as dry. On Christmas Day 1919, not a single victim of booze demanded police attention, and there wasn’t a single arrest for any other cause.
In 1969, Christmas Day phone-call volume was down 3.9 percent from the year before, said Ernie Furrow, manager of the local Illinois Bell Telephone office.
In 2004, from the start, those working to establish the Native American House wanted to address a broader range of issues than just the controversy over the Chief Illiniwek symbol. “We’ve had many discussions on how to develop the house and not have it defined by the mascot,” said Wanda Pillow, director of the Native American House. “We’re not defined by it in terms of what the house is doing and its programming and development. That didn’t mean we didn’t have an opinion on the mascot.”