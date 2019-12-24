Today is Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, by a vote of 328-3, voters approved building an addition to Columbia School in Champaign. Voters also approved issuing $40,000 in bonds to pay for the building. At the election, 332 people voted — 193 women and 139 men.
In 1969, the suburban four-party conversion eliminating 10-party telephone exchanges in the Mahomet exchange was completed Dec. 15, well ahead of schedule, said A.D. Hills of the General Telephone Co. About 200 rural 10-party business and residential exchanges were converted to four parties or fewer.
In 2004, the Salvation Army’s annual red kettle holiday collection had ended, but an official said he still hoped the local fund drive would meet its $270,000 goal through mailed contributions the next month. As of then, the Salvation Army had collected $235,185 toward its goal in Champaign-Urbana, and donations received by mail would continue to be added through the end of January, Maj. John Turner said.