Today is Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, some of the details for the $1.6 million Wesley Foundation at the University of Illinois were announced by Bishop Thomas W. Nicholson of the Methodist Episcopal church. Plans included a modern church, social center, dormitories for the 1,500 Methodist young men and women at the university and for later erection of a library sufficient for 100,000 volumes. Work on the social center, which was to cost $300,000, was to start the first of the year. The buildings and equipment were to cost $600,000, and a budget of $1 million would provide the annual running expenses estimated at $40,000.
In 1969, James Ruyle’s “Night in Toyland” was judged the winner in the annual Christmas Home Lighting Contest sponsored by Illinois Power Co. and the Champaign-Urbana Optimist Club. The home was at 12 Hedge Court, C.
In 2004, objections were filed to the petitions of five Champaign City Council candidates, most of them contending that the candidates did not properly list the office they were seeking on their nominating petitions. If upheld, the challenges could force the candidates off the ballot. Named in the objections, filed with the city clerk’s office, were all four District 1 candidates, including veteran council member J.W. Pirtle and challengers Robert West, Dwayne Hubbard and Gina Jackson; and in District 3, incumbent Vic McIntosh, who faced no opposition.