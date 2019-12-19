Today is Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Harry Slade, held in the Chester penitentiary since January 1916, completed his sentence. The law’s demand that Slade spend the remainder of his natural life in prison as punishment for the deaths of his two children in Urbana in 1915 was fulfilled when Slade succumbed to tuberculosis in the prison hospital. He had suffered from the disease for three years.
In 1969, a $7 million contract was awarded for 6.5 miles of paving on Interstate 74 in the LeRoy area. Illinois Public Works Director William Cellini said it was the largest single contract to be awarded that year in the interstate highway system.
In 2004, hard work and hope in the future were helping to pull downtown Rossville out of a calamitous slump brought on by the fire that destroyed eight businesses Feb. 27. “We had kind of a flat summer, but since September, we’ve been up quite a bit. I think it’s because the downtown merchants have worked harder with our local people, letting them know what’s here,” said Matt Bragg, owner of Gallerie Romantique at 101 S. Chicago St. Bragg said it was his second-busiest Christmas season in the five years that Gallerie Romantique had been open.