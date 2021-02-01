Today is Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a jury in circuit court took two minutes to convict Michael J. Barry, lawyer and con man, despite a clever attempt at an insanity ruse. He was found guilty of passing bad checks.
In 1971, Dan Walker, a Democratic candidate for governor, was to begin his downstate campaign tour with a swing through nine counties, including DeWitt and Coles. The Montgomery Ward executive was to meet with political and civic leaders in Clinton, Mattoon and Charleston.
In 2006, about 17 community members picketed outside Danville High School, protesting the reinstatement of its boys' basketball coach. It was the first home game for the boys' basketball team since the school board lifted the suspension against head coach Scott Olson during a special meeting Jan. 23. The school board voted 4-3 to immediately reinstate the coach after about a 20-day, five-game suspension over an incident involving the use of profanity.