Today is Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Don White, star basketball forward at Purdue and one of the best players in the United States, admitted that he had played semi-professional basketball and baseball. He was disqualified from further athletic competition at the university.
In 1972, 17-year-old Marty Brown of Savoy passed out at Ted’s Place, 120 N. First St., Champaign, early in the morning of the day he died of an overdose of drugs, a coroner’s jury was told. According to sheriff’s investigator Joe Brown, the youth had injected two kinds of heroin.
In 2007, the Sawgrass subdivision in west Champaign was nearly fully developed with about 400 lots. An ongoing dispute involving The Atkins Group, the subdivision’s developer, the city and the Illinois Department of Transportation had kept a required second entrance from being built along Staley Road.