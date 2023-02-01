Today is Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, John Ellrod was arrested in the murder of Harry “Punky” Florence, who was shot to death while seated in an automobile outside Ellrod’s home at 1004 W. Green St., C.
In 2008, the first major snowfall of the year closed schools and many government offices and kept Illinois State Police on their toes. Apparently fearing a repeat of the snowstorm that dumped about 13 inches on the area on Feb. 12, 2007, many central Illinoisans took the advice of officials and stayed put.