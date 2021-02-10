Today is Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Helen Keller moving picture play, “Deliverance,” was to be shown in the auditorium at Champaign High School. Tickets were 25 cents ($3.40 in today’s dollars) at Champaign schools and at the Co-Op store. They were 35 cents ($4.80 today) at the door.
In 1971, with a light voter turnout, Champaign residents overwhelmingly chose Virgil Wikoff and Robert Pope as the opponents in the April mayoral election.
In 2006, the Daily Illini, the independent student-run newspaper that covers the University of Illinois Urbana campus, defended its decision to run the controversial caricatures that lampooned the Prophet Muhammad on its editorial pages. “We felt this would be a perfect opportunity for us to have a free-speech debate about a clash of worlds we’ve had ever since 9/11,” said Chuck Prochaska, opinions page editor for the Daily Illini.