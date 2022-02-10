Today is Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a Big Four engine overturned at Glover, presumably a result of spreading rails. The engineer and fireman escaped injury.
In 1972, the Kuhne-Simmons Construction Co. of Champaign was awarded the general contract to build the second phase of Parkland College’s permanent campus with a low bid of $4.4 million (about $29.7 million in today's dollars).
In 2007, legislation to help Illinois land the $1 billion FutureGen project was introduced but would likely be revised before a final vote. FutureGen is a joint effort between the federal government and a consortium of private companies to build the world’s cleanest power plant, with near-zero emissions. Mattoon and Tuscola were two of the four finalists for the plant.