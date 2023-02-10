Today is Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a 6-year old boy was badly injured when he was hit by a car at Main and Poplar streets in Urbana. The boy was trying to avoid being hit by an interurban car when he ran into the passing vehicle. The driver, who witnesses said was not responsible for the accident, stayed with the child until his family physician could be summoned.
In 1973, shoplifting arrests at Folletts Book Store on campus continued as two more students were apprehended while attempting to leave the store with a concealed book. The arrests raised to 10 the number of University of Illinois students charged with shoplifting at Folletts in the previous three days.
In 2008, a $1.1 million project of installing FieldTurf — which made Illinois Field the first Big Ten on-campus baseball stadium with an artificial surface — was in its final stages. Remaining work included affixing boundary lines (batter’s box, coach’s boxes, foul lines) and the spreading of “synthetic earth” — a mixture of silica sand and rubber granules — into the turf fibers to stabilize the FieldTurf.