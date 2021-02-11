Today is Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Champaign was robbed of one of its leading merchants when death claimed J.M. Kaufman at his home at 704 W. University Ave. He was one of the two oldest businessmen on the south side of Champaign’s Main Street, the other being his former roommate and old friend, A.E. Wuesteman. Kaufman, who was 55 at the time of his death, came to Champaign in 1884.
In 1971, two derailed tank cars filled with dangerous vinyl chloride threatened the Iroquois County town of Ashkum, prompting the state to evacuate the 600 residents of the village. Illinois Central officials said that 22 freight cars jumped the tracks less than a mile from the village center.
In 2006, pretty soon, the Village at the Crossing was going to have a lot more of what its developers always wanted in a neighborhood shopping center. Coming that spring to the 20-acre complex of stores, restaurants and offices at the corner of Windsor and Duncan roads were: Ace Hardware, Piccadilly beverage shop, Papa Del’s pizza, Marine Bank, Super Suppers, Prudential Snyder Real Estate and Snyder Insurance.