Today is Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, safe blowers used nitroglycerine to demolish the safe at the Big Four Railroad headquarters in Champaign but got away with only $80 in cash (about $1,300 in today’s dollars).
In 1972, nuclear power, not coal, would fuel generators at Illinois Power Company’s new Clinton generating plant, IP President Wendell Kelley said. The first unit, scheduled for operation in early 1980, would have an 800,000-kilowatt peak capacity — 40 percent of the company’s peak load in 1971.
In 2007, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., wasn’t the only one with enthusiasm as he announced his bid for the presidency. Three busloads of Obama supporters, two of them sponsored by the University of Illinois College Democrats, made the trip from Champaign-Urbana to Springfield to watch history in the making. Making the trip entailed leaving by bus at 6:30 or 6:45 a.m. and standing for over an hour outside the Old State Capitol when the temperature was about 10 degrees.