Today is Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Harry Richberg and his wife, Mary, were convicted of burglary and face one to 20 years in prison. The two were accused of eight burglaries in the twin cities but convicted of the burglary of the Eisner home in Champaign.
In 1973, plans to expand runways and flight facilities at Willard Airport by 5 square miles were announced in an interim report presented by Herbert Howell, a consultant of the firm that would do the construction work. The construction would be in four stages, with the first stage scheduled to start that June. The final stage was scheduled to be completed by 2000.
In 2008, University of Illinois interim police Chief Jeff Christensen said police, the mayors of Champaign and Urbana and campus administrators had met to plan for how to deal with not just one but two days of Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day celebration.