Today is Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Messrs. Mitchell and Flynn, who had been taking moving pictures of local scenes to be shown at the Colonial Theatre, were dismayed to learn that 1,000 feet of film, sent to Chicago, had been destroyed. The result was that the play would have to be “shot” all over and the exhibition would be delayed. The message they received said that a boy opened a box containing the film, thus exposing it to light.
In 1971, Urbana Ward 7 Alderwoman Jeane Marie Wyld resigned her seat on the city council to accompany her husband on a research trip to Switzerland.
In 2006, Hedgerow Bistro at 406 N. Lincoln Ave., U, was set to open for lunch service. It would be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the same days the restaurant was open for dinner, Tuesday through Saturday. Owner Oliver Philpott said he was opening for lunch because of the heavy lunchtime traffic in that area.