Today is Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, “Uncle Joe” Cannon of Danville, the oldest man both in age and in years in Congress, announced he would not seek re-election. Cannon, 85, had been in Congress for 46 years.
In 1972, University of Illinois football coach Bob Blackman announced that the previous season’s star rusher, John Wilson, and starting linebacker Larry Allen, both of Miami, had been lost to the Fighting Illini in the second semester because of academic ineligibility.
In 2007, with Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day set for March 2, the city council was to consider whether to give Mayor Jerry Schweighart additional powers as liquor commissioner to restrict liquor sales in the University of Illinois campus area.