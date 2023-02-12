Today is Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, an Essex car was stolen from the Rantoul garage of a taxi man and found abandoned later east of Rantoul. Meanwhile, police found automobile tires, overalls, cigarettes and cigars in the road west of Rantoul that came from the burglary of a store in Loda.
In 1973, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District joined with the Illinois Department of Public Health in a new VD Checkline, which allowed any person to call toll free from any Illinois phone for information on venereal-disease diagnosis and treatment.
In 2008, William Taylor was hired as South Side Elementary principal in Champaign. He was to replace Rhonda Kruse, who was retiring at the end of the school year. His annual salary was to be $77,765. Taylor, 45, of Champaign, was at the time principal of Oakwood Grade School, a job he had held since August 2006.