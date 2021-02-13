Today is Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, William Pettit, a 30-year-old Villa Grove barber who created a sensation in Urbana several days earlier by dragging a 17-year-old girl into the courthouse and demanding a marriage license, was mysteriously murdered in Villa Grove.
In 1971, Dr. John Corbally was to be the next president of the University of Illinois, replacing Dr. David Henry, who had been the UI’s chief for more than 15 years. Corbally, 46, was chancellor and president of Syracuse University.
In 2006, downtown Champaign had made huge strides over the previous 15 years, but city officials were planning for even more progress, and were considering raising taxes in some fashion to help pay for it. The Champaign City Council was to discuss a set of “guiding principles and strategies” to update the city’s downtown plan. Among the changes envisioned by city planners: more city parking lots converted into buildings, parking garages gradually replaciung surface lots, more residential and corporate offices downtown and creation of an arts district.