Today is Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Gen. John J. Pershing, chief of the U.S. Army staff, found an enthusiastic welcome awaiting him as he stepped off an interurban car from Springfield at the corner of Green and Neil streets in Champaign. He was scheduled to tour the University of Illinois before taking the Illinois Central to Chicago.
In 1972, the Fighting Illini were drubbed by John Orr’s loose and leaping Wolverines, 105-83, at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.
In 2007, University of Illinois basketball player Brian Carlwell, a passenger in a car driven by teammate Jamar Smith, was listed in critical condition at a local hospital. Illinois sports information director Kent Brown said Carlwell suffered a severe concussion. Coach Bruce Weber spent the night in the hospital with Carlwell.