Today is Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, University of Illinois supervising architect J.M. White said it was impractical to build a new football stadium on the site of the present Illinois Field because of lack of room. At present, the only location getting serious consideration was east of the Illinois Central tracks and west of the Armory.
In 1971, William Rentschler, who ran President Richard Nixon’s Illinois campaign in 1968, said that “pressure may build up on” Attorney General William Scott to challenge Gov. Richard Ogilvie in the 1972 GOP primary. Rentschler said he saw Ogilvie “leading Republicans down the drain.”
In 2006, Champaign Mayor Jerry Schweighart said that a small cancerous tumor was removed from his right lung the previous week, but it appeared that the cancer was caught early and that his health outlook was good. Schweighart, 67, was recuperating at home after being released from the hospital that weekend. He underwent the surgery Feb. 7 at Carle Foundation Hospital.