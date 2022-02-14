Today is Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, 20-minute streetcar service was to be provided the next day on the K.U.T. line to the new $110,000 ($1.8 million in today's dollars) county tuberculosis sanitarium in north Urbana. The sanitarium was to open that day with 15 to 20 patients receiving care.
In 1972, a multimillion-dollar recreational center, highlighted by an 18-hole championship golf course and two ice skating ponds, was suggested as the eventual use for Champaign’s sanitary landfill on U.S. 150 between Champaign and Mahomet.
In 2007, the weather outside was "frightful" — enough to make scores of travelers ditch area highways for the safety of a hotel room. "We just decided it wasn't worth it," said Callie Wellendorf of Cary, who abandoned plans to drive home and booked a room at Urbana's Holiday Inn Express. "It's frightful out there." Hotels filled up with stranded travelers and employees who couldn't make it home — or feared they wouldn't make it back to work — after a two-day storm that dumped 12 inches of snow on Champaign-Urbana.