Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.