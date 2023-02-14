Today is Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Illinois State Water Survey Chief Dr. A.M. Buswell praised the service the local water company was giving the community in a speech to the Association of Commerce. Buswell said only two other cities in the state had plants as well equipped.
In 1973, Lebanon’s Craig Virgin won the mile and 2-mile to highlight the Illini’s indoor meet in the Armory. Over 500 athletes from 10 states competed, including Olympian Brian Oldfield, who set an Armory record in winning the shot put.
In 2008, a Champaign County judge ruled that the Champaign County Board did not have the legal authority to alter township boundary lines in southwest Champaign, a move the board made in January 2007 that placed 785 properties in City of Champaign Township.