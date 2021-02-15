Today is Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Foster Robinson of Villa Grove confessed to the murder of William Pettit, also of Villa Grove. Robinson was the brother of the 17-year-old girl whom Pettit had tried to abduct and marry the previous week.
In 1971, Congressman William Springer reiterated his support for the proposed Oakley Reservoir project for the city of Decatur, contending that it would not damage the University of Illinois' Allerton Park near Monticello.
In 2006, two Daily Illini editors were suspended from their jobs after the paper received complaints about anti-Muslim cartoons. Editor-in-chief Acton H. Gorton said the Daily Illini's publisher suspended him and the newspaper's opinions section editor, Charles Prochaska, for two weeks pending the outcome of an internal investigation. "I'm very disappointed. I think this is nothing more than a coverup," Gorton said. On Feb. 9, Gorton and Prochaska ran six of the 12 Danish cartoons lampooning the Prophet Muhammad that were originally published in Denmark. On Monday, other editors complained that they were kept out of the decision-making process.