Today is Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Urbana Mayor James Elmo Smith said the city had spent more than $450,000 ($7.4 million in today’s dollars) on improvements since 1919, including $130,000 ($2.1 million today) on ornamental lighting.
In 1972, much to the surprise of its Big Ten faculty representative, the University of Illinois Faculty Senate voted down allowing freshmen to participate in varsity football and basketball.
In 2007, two University of Illinois students who portrayed Chief Illiniwek took legal action to bar the NCAA from imposing sanctions on the university — and stop the UI from eliminating the Chief. A lawsuit filed in Champaign County Circuit Court alleged that the NCAA’s actions violated state law and the students’ constitutional rights of academic freedom, freedom of speech and freedom of expression.