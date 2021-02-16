Today is Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, members of the Illinois Legislature and their ladies, expected to number about 180, were expected in Champaign. Special interurban cars would be taken to John and Wright streets, where the visitors were to be escorted to the woman’s building for a dinner. Most of the visitors would be accommodated at local hotels.
In 1971, a project to build new outdoor swimming pools in Urbana received a jolt when construction bids came in too high. The bids for pools at both Crystal Lake Park and Prairie Park were rejected by the park board.
In 2006, there was a mini-election campaign going on in Champaign school board circles, with members lobbying fellow members to gain support for their bid for board presidency. “It’s a campaign among seven people, and there’s a lot of persuading going on,” said Margie Skirvin, the more experienced of the two candidates who want to replace Champaign dentist Scott Anderson. Dave Tomlinson, a Champaign firefighter who had served on the board for a year, was also campaigning for the position.