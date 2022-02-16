Today is Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, an estimated 600 people attended the informal opening of Champaign County’s new tuberculosis sanitarium in north Urbana. The building was erected for about $100,000 with money from a tax levy approved by the county board of supervisors. It had a capacity of 56 patients.
In 1972, local priests Robert Barger and Gary McElroy were among a group of University of Illinois campus clergy who picketed the Champaign County Courthouse in support of the Coalition for Voter Registration, which was filing suit against Champaign County Clerk Dennis Bing because of his alleged delay in registering UI students to vote.
In 2007, the game was to end for Chief Illiniwek as Lawrence Eppley, chairman of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, announced the end of the 80-year-old tradition. The Chief’s last public performance would be later that week at men's basketball team's last regular-season home game against Michigan.