Today is Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Wild Rose school house, about 4 miles southwest of Savoy, was destroyed by a fire that started in a defective flue.
In 1973, rock concerts at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale would be eliminated if drinking and drug use at concerts continued, administration told the Student Government Activities Council.
In 2008, the University of Illinois was to hold a vigil in response to the Feb. 14 shootings at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, according to a release from UI Chancellor Richard Herman and Justin Randall, president of the Illinois Student Senate.