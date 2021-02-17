Today is Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the most influential number of visitors ever hosted by the University of Illinois arrived in Urbana, including 180 legislators, 30 of their wives and six press representatives. They were in town to inspect the university and hear of its needs.
In 1971, the Champaign City Council approved a contract with Illinois Power Co. for 9 more miles of street lighting in the city, much of it along University Avenue and Church Street from Mattis Avenue to State Street.
In 2006, a union official urged the Champaign County Board to take seriously complaints from three county employees that they had been harassed and intimidated by Champaign County Supervisor of Assessments Curt Deedrich. Victor Osuna, a field representative for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, said that if the county board determined the complaints were valid, they should vote to remove Deedrich from office.