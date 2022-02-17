Today is Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, under the auspices of the Champaign and Urbana Woman’s Club, Miss Jane Addams of Hull House, Chicago, was to address twin city women on Feb. 26 at the University of Illinois Auditorium. Her topic was “Community and World Problems.”
In 1972, two demonstrators were arrested in the office of Champaign County Clerk Dennis Bing, protesting his delays in registering UI students to vote.
In 2007, after the University of Illinois announced it would eliminate Chief Illiniwek that week, The News-Gazette sat down with UI Board of Trustees Chairman Lawrence Eppley, who said the UI had “circled” the day of the announcement. He said the decision to announce then was not prompted by the lawsuit brought by UI students to prevent the university from eliminating the Chief, nor was it because of pressure from Illinois Senate President Emil Jones. He confirmed that university officials had not finalized the fate of the UI’s trademark rights to the name Chief Illiniwek, the portrayal and the logo.