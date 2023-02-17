Today is Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Willie Still of Akron, Ohio, was hired by the Champaign County Country Club to supervise laying out the golf course.
In 1973, Champaign attorney Robert Auler petitioned the Illinois Commerce Commission for a hearing to halt construction of the Illinois Power Company’s planned nuclear power plant at Clinton.
In 2008, a new assisted-living community was to open the next month in Mahomet, and the 55-and-older adults it was catering to could move in with their pets. Called The Glenwood, the new development was on Illinois 47 on Mahomet’s south side and had 38 apartments.