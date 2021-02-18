Today is Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a Prohibition agent was in the Twin Cities checking on physicians who held permits to prescribe liquor and druggists with permits to sell liquor on such prescriptions. There were seven physicians in Urbana and nine or 10 in Champaign who had permits to prescribe liquor and one store in each of the cities to fill the prescriptions.
In 1971, three University of Illinois trustees retired to make way for Democrats who were to take over in March. Stepping down were Republican Earl Walker and Democrats Howard Clement and Theodore Jones, to be replaced by Democrats George Howard, Earl Neal and William Forsyth.
In 2006, University of Illinois President B. Joseph White admitted in a budget hearing that he had been given no assurances that new money for a much-needed overhaul of Lincoln Hall would be included in the capital bill he had already agreed to support. Part of the controversy about the capital budget (in addition to how the $3.3 billion in bonds would be repaid) was that there was not a complete list of projects that would be funded. There was also a great deal of worry among lawmakers that money for projects that were listed might not ever actually be distributed.