Today is Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Kenesaw Mountain Landis resigned as a federal judge in order to give all his time to work as commissioner for organized baseball.
In 1972, Urbana Mayor Charles Zipprodt said the city needed a full-time administrator.
In 2007, Dan Maloney, the University of Illinois student who portrayed Chief Illiniwek, would not use the occasion of the Chief’s last dance to make a statement, even though some had urged him to do so. Maloney’s place in UI history as the last Chief Illiniwek was one that never occurred to him when he decided to try out for the position, even though the controversy over the Chief had been raging for years. “I always believed in my heart of hearts that common sense would prevail and those in charge wouldn’t bow down to a vocal minority or political pressure,” Maloney said.