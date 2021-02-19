Today is Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a veritable mob, estimated at 1,500 men, joined in a wolf hunt in the territory between Champaign and Mahomet, killing at least one wolf.
In 1971, Vern Fein, a former University of Illinois rhetoric instructor, filed a lawsuit against Parkland College charging that he was dismissed from the faculty the previous year “because of his political reputation and conduct” after he had completed an oral contract to teach.
In 2006, school officials were concerned about a trend in the Champaign school district: a decline in the number of White students over the previous few years. White students made up 63 percent of the district’s enrollment in 1998-99; by 2005, that number was 52 percent.