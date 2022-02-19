Today is Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Clyde Quinn, formerly of Bradley, was in Burnham Hospital after he allegedly was shot while walking with an unknown woman in Champaign. He was expected to live.
In 1972, an emergency motion filed by the American Civil Liberties Union to force Champaign County Clerk Dennis Bing to speed up his registration of UI students was denied by U.S. District Judge Henry Wise in Danville.
In 2007, the city council would be asked to give final approval to a development agreement for the “M2 on Neil” project in downtown Champaign — a development that will require a multimillion-dollar city investment. The $30 million M2 project would be a mixed-use development with retail, office space and residential condominiums in a nine-story building at the northwest corner of Neil and Church streets. The city planned to build an $11 million parking deck, five stories tall with at least 500 parking spaces, to serve the development and the downtown area.