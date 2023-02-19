Today is Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, at the closing service of a Christian church revival in Sidney, 25 members of the Ku Klux Klan, most from Urbana and Champaign, appeared in full regalia and presented the appreciative minister with a purse of $21 (about $375 in today's dollars).
In 1973, Nick Weatherspoon and Jeff Dawson combined for 51 points as Illinois beat Ohio State 79-68 at the Assembly Hall. Weatherspoon raised his scoring average to 26.0 in Big Ten action with 28 points.
In 2008, Vermilion County Board member Lori DeYoung agreed to be the Democratic Party’s candidate in a run for the 104th Illinois House District seat held by retiring state Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville. DeYoung, a Fithian resident and county board member in District 2, announced in January that she was considering the move.