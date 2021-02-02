Today is Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, contracts for slightly more than 1 million gallons of road oil, representing the total supply to be used that summer in Champaign County, were awarded to six different firms at a meeting of township road commissioners.
In 1971, Gov. Richard Ogilvie urged state lawmakers to enact stringent laws requiring full disclosure of campaign spending and income and other assets of state officials. “We cannot afford further degradation,” he said.
In 2006, a bipartisan group of lawmakers joined Comptroller Dan Hynes to propose reforms in political-contribution laws, lobbyist disclosure and judicial campaigns. One, sponsored by state Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville, and state Rep. John Fritchey, D-Chicago, was designed to end “pay-to-play politics.” Anyone with more than $25,000 worth of state contracts would be prohibited from making campaign contributions to the executive officeholder responsible for awarding the contracts, and bidders on state contracts worth more than $10,000 would have to disclose any contributions they made during the previous two years.