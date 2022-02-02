Listen to this article

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1922, representatives of the Champaign-Urbana street railway company told the Champaign City Council that the company earned just over $52,000 in 1921 (about $858,000 in today's dollars), which was about $100,000 less than it was allowed to earn under its franchise agreement with the city.

In 1972, state Rep. John Hirschfeld, R-Champaign, said he would present legislation advocating for the abolition of the 10-year-old Illinois Board of Higher Education.

In 2007, Urbana Superintendent Gene Amberg said the school district had previously investigated a teacher criminally charged with molesting students at school and found “no red flags." His comments came in the wake of the filing of charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child against Jon Andrew White, 26, of Normal, a second-grade teacher at Thomas Paine Elementary. White was arrested less than 48 hours after Urbana police were notified about allegations that he was molesting young girls in his care.

