Today is Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, police determined the shooting death of Harry Florence was an accident. Two eyewitnesses agreed that John Ellrod, who had been arrested for murder, was shooting at another man in self-defense when he hit Florence.
In 1973, while the effect President Nixon’s proposed budget will have on the University of Illinois is not known, UI Vice President Eldon Johnson said the budget would not be drastically harmful. But he objected to the manner in which the Nixon budget would redistribute funds for higher education and said he expects representatives of education organizations will bring their case before congressional committees studying the budget.
In 2008, students at both schools in the Heritage school district would have a new combination auxiliary gymnasium and cafeteria by the end of 2009 under a proposal before the Heritage school board. Superintendent Andrew Larson said the board was considering a plan to sell $3 million in bonds to pay for expansion projects at Heritage High School in Broadlands and Heritage Junior High and Elementary School in Homer.