Today is Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Champaign auto dealer Ray Nelson was on the warpath after his valued Airdale dog was poisoned.
In 1971, University High School ended its 32-game losing streak with a rousing 79-45 win over Onarga Military.
In 2006, the city of Champaign was proposing to amend an annexation agreement to allow real-estate developer Bill Brady to begin construction on a planned 120-acre subdivision in southwest Champaign before the property was annexed. The benefit to the city was that Brady also planned to install a sanitary sewer system that would be designed to serve property surrounding the proposed Curtis Road-Interstate 57 interchange, as well as the subdivision. Under the plan, Brady, a Republican candidate for governor, agreed to oversize the sanitary sewer lines and to install a lift station near Staley Road that would also serve three of the four quadrants surrounding the interchange, as well as his subdivision.