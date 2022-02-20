Today is Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Urbana High School defeated Chicago Lane Tech, 42-25, in Urbana.
In 1972, the Fighting Illini knocked Ohio State out of the Big Ten lead, delivering a 64-62 upset win at the Assembly Hall. Nick Weatherspoon scored 20 points for Illinois.
In 2007, felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident were filed against University of Illinois basketball player Jamar Smith. The 19-year-old sophomore from Peoria left the team the previous week in the wake of a crash late Feb. 12 that left teammate Brian Carlwell, 19, of Maywood severely injured with a concussion.