Today is Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, initial services were held at the new edifice of the First Congregational Church at Sixth and John streets in Champaign. More than 100 people could not be accommodated and had to be turned away.
In 1971, a master plan for higher education in Illinois proposed to limit enrollment at the Urbana campus of the University of Illinois to 33,350. It was then 31,150. Another 29,000 students would be permitted to attend the UI-Chicago.
In 2006, during a visit to the UI campus, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Edwin Eisendrath said he would dedicate more of any new revenue coming to the state to higher education. Eisendrath — a college administrator and a former teacher, Chicago alderman and regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development — said the state should invest in three areas to support higher education: fixing the state pension systems, increasing the direct appropriation for universities and financing a long-term capital program.