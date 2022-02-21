Today is Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Urbana Mayor James Elmo Smith has resigned as assistant professor of civil engineering at the University of Illinois but said he will continue as mayor and probably will engage in some sort of engineering business.
In 1972, construction is under way on a 13-story apartment/office building at Springfield and Randolph streets in Champaign. The multimillion-dollar complex is expected to be completed in early 1973 and will include an observation level on the top floor.
In 2007, the Champaign City Council gave final approval to a development agreement and plan for the M2 on Neil project, with five council members defending the millions of dollars in incentives the city has agreed to provide. The $30 million building would be a nine-story mixed-use development with retail, office space and 50 condominiums. It would be located at the northwest corner of Neil and Church streets.