Today is Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a new troop of Boy Scouts was going to start at First Congregational Church at Sixth and Daniel streets in Champaign. Bill Holton would be the scoutmaster.
In 1973, the Champaign City Council unanimously adopted a resolution urging the governor, General Assembly and Illinois Board of Higher Education to support the building of a medical center at the University of Illinois.
In 2008, former Urbana teacher Jon White, 27, pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. It would be late April before he would know how many years he would spend in prison for acts he engaged in with female students in two counties while he was a grade-school teacher.